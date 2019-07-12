Brad Pitt Shows Off His Ballet Skills While Photobombing Margot Robbie

The cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sure knows how to have a good time!

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, along with director Quentin Tarantino, reunited in at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday for a photo call for their new film. In between promoting the project, however, Pitt decided to have some fun and show off his ballet skills.

While Robbie was being photographed, the actor took it upon himself to hilariously photobomb his co-star, leaping and prancing in front of her. Robbie couldn't help but crack up as Pitt jumped in front of her.

Meanwhile, during their press day, Pitt and DiCaprio reminisced about about finally filming together after all these years in the spotlight. The two had never shared the screen, but they both did appear on the ABC TV show, Growing Pains.

As for their first movie together, OUATIH is set in 1969 and tells the story of actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). The all-star cast also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham, Timothy Olyphant and the late Luke Perry in his final onscreen role.

