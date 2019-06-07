Brad Pitt's Image Removed From Straight Pride Parade Ad
Brad Pitt has been removed as the "mascot" for a Boston Straight Pride Parade.
A group of men in Boston had chosen the actor as the unofficial face of their straight pride event for later this summer.
"The Straight Community has adopted Brad Pitt as our mascot! Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement. Straight Rights are Human Rights!" the Super Happy Fun America organization's original post read.
However, a source tells ET that the parade's organizers were told not to use Pitt's likeness. Upon being told to remove the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's name from their site and event, the organization redacted their message.
The Straight Pride Parade, however, has caught the attention of a slew of celebrities, including Chris Evans, who bashed the initiative.
"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of 'Straight Pride' parade, how about this: The 'desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children' parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??" the Avengers: Endgame star tweeted.
Comedian Whitney Cummings also made a slew of jokes about the Straight Pride Parade.
While Blink-182's Mark Hoppus said he would auction off one of his bass guitars and donate the money to the pro-LGBTQ organization The Trevor Project.
See more tweets below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Brad Pitt Is an Astronaut Trying to Save the World in 'Ad Astra' Trailer
Brad Pitt Still Spending Time With His Kids While Angelina Jolie Films Movie in New Mexico
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Old Friends at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Photocall at Cannes
Related Gallery