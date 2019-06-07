Brad Pitt's Image Removed From Straight Pride Parade Ad

Brad Pitt has been removed as the "mascot" for a Boston Straight Pride Parade.

A group of men in Boston had chosen the actor as the unofficial face of their straight pride event for later this summer.

"The Straight Community has adopted Brad Pitt as our mascot! Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement. Straight Rights are Human Rights!" the Super Happy Fun America organization's original post read.

However, a source tells ET that the parade's organizers were told not to use Pitt's likeness. Upon being told to remove the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's name from their site and event, the organization redacted their message.

The Straight Pride Parade, however, has caught the attention of a slew of celebrities, including Chris Evans, who bashed the initiative.

"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of 'Straight Pride' parade, how about this: The 'desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children' parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??" the Avengers: Endgame star tweeted.

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Comedian Whitney Cummings also made a slew of jokes about the Straight Pride Parade.

Straight guys already have a pride parade - it’s called NASCAR — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 5, 2019

Straight men already have a pride parade - it’s called the line outside Chick-Fil-A — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 7, 2019

Straight men already have a pride parade - it’s called the Senate (I have like 40 punch lines for this set up) — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 7, 2019

Straight men already have a pride parade it’s called the Victoria’s Secret show — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 7, 2019

While Blink-182's Mark Hoppus said he would auction off one of his bass guitars and donate the money to the pro-LGBTQ organization The Trevor Project.

To celebrate how utterly ridiculous a Straight Pride parade is, I’m going to auction off one of my basses, match the final bid dollar-for-dollar, and donate all the money to the @TrevorProject. 🏳️‍🌈 — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) June 5, 2019

This is the bass I’m going to auction and match to benefit the @TrevorProject. Its name is Groundskeeper Willie. Details soon. pic.twitter.com/iueUYflODt — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) June 7, 2019

See more tweets below:

some idiots want a straight pride parade, so me & @kingsleyyy went the fuck off: https://t.co/xWTfrcsjcopic.twitter.com/ULYX4LsIok — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) June 5, 2019

Straight pride parade? Hey guys... if you’re in a parade, you’re gay. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) June 5, 2019

like come on, a straight pride parade? what the fuck are you guys going to do? dress in togas and sexually harass women? — Lil' Kim (@snacktavist) June 6, 2019

Straight pride parade? I’m trying to think of something funny to say but like I can’t cause this is the dumbest funniest shit I’ve ever heard. Y’all need to SIT DOWN. — mitchy collins (@MitchyCollins) June 6, 2019

What the hell is the straight pride parade anyway. ?Just a bunch insecure white men and and women who seem to be so threatened by people celebrating the pride of LGBTQIA community .it says a lot about these people ,it should just be called the homophobia pride parade. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) June 5, 2019

