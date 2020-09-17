Nicole Poturalski is speaking out following an accusation from a fan that she "hates" Angelina Jolie. The 27-year-old German model has been romantically linked to Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt, after she took a trip to France with him.

On Tuesday, Poturalski posted photos of herself wearing an orange top and shades with the caption, "Happy people don't hate 🧡🧡🧡."

This prompted one commenter to reply, "If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl."

Poturalski replied to the commenter, "Not hating anyone."

The response sparked a debate in the comments section featuring those defending the model and others condemning her.

One supporter wrote, "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported....' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there."

Poturalski replied to that comment, simply writing, "Amen."

A source previously told ET of the rumored couple, "Brad and Nicole were introduced through friends, and when they first started seeing each other, they told no one about it. Even some of their inner circle of friends are only finding out now."

As for how the father of six is dealing with his rumored new relationship while still going through divorce proceedings with Jolie, the source noted, "Brad has been very private about dating and now more than ever he doesn't want to rock the boat with Angelina. He has been working so hard on making his co-parenting run smoothly."

For more on Pitt and Poturalski's relationship, watch the clip below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and German Model Nicole Poturalski Spotted Together in France This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Brad Pitt's 'Very Private' Love Life: How He Met Nicole Poturalski

Meet Nicole Poturalski, the German Model Spotted With Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Seen With German Model Nicole Poturalski in France

Related Gallery