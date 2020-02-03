No bad blood here!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk proved they're friendly exes as they reunited at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's in London on Sunday. Shayk co-hosted the party after the 2020 BAFTAs, and Cooper didn't just attend -- he also posed for a photo with his ex at the event.

Cooper and Shayk, who broke up last year after four years together, were joined by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who recently interviewed the model for the magazine’s March 2020 cover story.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it’s just the nature of a human being,” Shayk, who shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with Cooper, said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”



“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she continued. “Life without B is new ground.”

The former couple now co-parent Lea, but Shayk told the magazine that single motherhood comes with days where she feels like she’s “falling apart.”



“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” she explained. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

