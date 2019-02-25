Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's undeniable chemistry at the 91st Annual Academy Awards sparked some serious romance rumors -- and Cooper's ex-wife, Jennifer Esposito, had some thoughts about the speculation.

Comedian David Spade took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Cooper and Gaga's surprisingly romantic duet on Sunday, and asked a question about the true nature of their relationship.

"Is there any chance these two aren't f**king?" Spade asked of Gaga and Cooper -- who is dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter.

Espositio -- who was married to Cooper for less than a year from 2006-07 -- replied to Spade's rhetorical question with a somewhat cryptic one-word answer: "Ha"

Gaga, meanwhile, took to social media to show her appreciation for her friend and co-star.

After the pair stole the spotlight at this year's Oscars with a profoundly emotional and shockingly intimate performance of their Oscar-winning song "Shallow," Gaga took to Twitter to share her feelings about the evocative number.

The singer posted a photo of their piano duet -- which saw the superstars sitting side-by-side, with Cooper's arm around Gaga's waist, singing with the romantic intensity of their respective characters from A Star Is Born.

"Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius," Gaga captioned the glamorous pic.

Before the star-studded awards show, Cooper spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater and he opened up about how he practiced performing the movie's songs by singing to his 1-year-old daughter.

However, it turns out his little girl was more involved with the filmmaking process than just getting serenaded.

"We edited the movie below her room so she was inundated with noise for the first six months of her life," Cooper shared. "She [may] never want to hear that soundtrack for the rest of her life."

For more on Gaga and Cooper's jaw-dropping Oscars duet, check out the video below.

