Brandi Cyrus couldn't be more proud of her little sister, Miley Cyrus, for getting a chance to work with one of her idols.

On Sunday, Brandi walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where she spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Miley's recent collaboration with Beyoncé on the song "II MOST WANTED," off her new Cowboy Carter album.

"I'm just so proud of her," Brandi, 36, marveled at her sister's work with Beyoncé. "Fans have really put a lot out there of the videos of her when she was so young, just loving Beyoncé so much and saying like, 'What an idol!' And to get to work with one of her idols, I know how much that means to her."

As for the song itself, Brandi gushed, "I just think it's so iconic, and so true to her roots."

Brandi Cyrus at the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 7. - Nicola Gell/FilmMagic

After Beyoncé released her eighth studio album late last month, Miley, 31, took to social media to praise Queen Bey. The songstress shared a photo of the Cowboy Carter album cover alongside a caption lauding Beyoncé.

"I've loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," Cyrus wrote. "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created along side of her."

"Thank you Beyoncé. You're everything & more. Love you," she continued. "To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley."

As for Brandi, the TV and radio personality and DJ has been keeping herself busy as well -- particularly with her podcast, Sorry We're Stoned with Tish & Brandi Cyrus, which she co-hosts with her mom, Tish Cyrus.

"We have so much fun with it, you know? I think, for me, I've done podcasts before and I'm in front of the camera a lot, but for my mom, she's been so behind the scenes for my dad, for Miley, for Noah, for me and for everybody. So for people to see her shine is so fun for us," Brandi shared. "Because we all know my mom's a star. Like, the family knows. But it's good that she's having fun."

