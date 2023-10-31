On their WE tv reality show, Brat Loves Judy, fans have followed rapper Da Brat and wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart through their ups and downs as a couple, from their engagement to their wedding and Brat's pregnancy with their first child together.

Now, get a front row seat to the couple's journey welcoming their son, True Legend, in Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special. In a supertease released on Tuesday, fans got a first look at the five-part special that will chronicle their journey as the couple welcome and bring home their baby boy.

"Having True now makes everything complete," Brat emotionally tells her wife in the clip. "We have a full family."

But it's not all smooth sailing as we see a producer ask the couple, "Are you on the same page about parenting?"

"Next question," Judy answers shortly.

The pair also have a hard time trusting someone else to watch their son -- especially when one nanny candidate offers to "watch a couple YouTube videos" to learn how to take care of an infant.

Watch the full trailer above.

Da Brat and Judy welcomed their little one on July 6 after revealing the 49-year-old's pregnancy in February -- a day before their first wedding anniversary.

Judy is already a mother of three, but True is Da Brat's first. ET's Kevin Frazier visited the couple at their Atlanta home last week, where they opened up about how they decided on Brat carrying their son.

"She's one of the most nurturing people that I know," Judy raved. "So I felt like she deserved the full experience... I knew she would love and appreciate all the parts of it. You know, like, finally seeing the baby and ultrasound and finally feeling the baby kick and the relationship that you've developed while growing a baby inside of you."

Brat agreed that she couldn't be happier with the decision.

"I love it. I love being a mom," she gushed. "It is a job though, you know, but I love being a mom. I feel super blessed that God chose me to be somebody's parent. After all these years, I didn't think it was in the cards for me, so I'm ecstatic about it."

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special premieres Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on WE tv.

