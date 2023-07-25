The female legends of hip-hop are coming together for an all-new Netflix docuseries as they look back on their place at the center of a music revolution now that the genre is turning 50 years old. In the trailer for the four-part limited documentary, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, Da Brat and Queen Latifah as well as many others reflect on the history of hip-hop through a female lens.

According to Netflix, the series "recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip-hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day."

In addition to iconic emcees, up-and-coming artists, and current chart-toppers -- including everyone from Rah Digga to Chika -- the episodes will also include interviews with record label execs, stylists and journalists as they all recount the wider social, racial and political landscape of the time.

Netflix

"We have come through a lot. We have stood back up and we'll always keep standing back up," says Queen Latifah, who released her debut album at 19 years old in 1989, just 10 years after the birth of hip-hop as a genre. Later in the trailer, she adds, "We will always be stronger together than we are apart."

In addition to Chika, Da Brat, Rah Digga and Queen Latifah, Ladies First also includes on-camera interviews with Bahamadia, Coi Leray, Kash Doll, Latto, MC Lyte, Monie Love, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Roxanne Shante, Saweetie, Sha-Rock, Tierra Whack and Yo-Yo.

A Culture House Production, A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is executive produced by Dream Hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien and Jennifer Ryan.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop premieres Aug. 9 on Netflix.

