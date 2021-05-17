BravoCon Is Back! Details on the 2021 Convention

The rumors are true, BravoCon is coming back! Bravo announced on Monday that the fandom event will return for another star-studded, fun-packed weekend this October 15-17 in New York City. After having to skip a 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bravo plans to go big in 2021, with more interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels (where talent and producers alike will spill behind-the-scenes secrets), immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and their favorite Bravolebrities.

"Close to 10 thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I’m so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again,” Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable, said in a statement. “The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con which we plan to be even more memorable.”

BravoCon kicked off in 2019 with a sold-out three-day weekend, with nearly 10,000 fans descending upon NYC to get up close and personal with more than 90 stars from the network's hit series The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises as well as Southern Charm, Top Chef, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and Married to Medicine. Attendees experienced exclusive access to their favorite Bravolebrities, live podcast tapings, a Bravo bazaar marketplace, photo opportunities, exclusive sneak peek screenings, exciting panels and breaking news moments (like when Andy Cohen announced The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!).

For future details, check out BravoTV.com.

