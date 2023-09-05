From wildfire smoke and viruses to dust mites and seasonal allergy-causing pollen, the air quality in our homes can be surprisingly poor. That's where the best air purifiers come in to help you breathe cleaner. Air purifiers have become a must-have health and wellness device in many homes and Dyson's are among the most splurge-worthy, thanks to their humidifying and cooling capabilities.

The top-rated Dyson Pure Cool TP07 purifying fan combines the function of a tower fan with efficient air purification, and it's $190 off at Amazon right now. In addition to filtering the air indoors away from pollutants, the air purifying fan can tackle allergens like pollen and pet dander, too. It's the best time to grab the super sleek hybrid model with this air purifier deal so you can stay safe and save money, too.

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside. $650 $457 Shop Now

As summer winds down, fall is right around the corner with cooler temperatures. Amazon's deals on Dyson air purifiers also includes $190 off the tripe-action Hot+Cool HP07 that acts as an air purifiers, heater and fan. With long-range projection, it’s quick to heat a whole room evenly, but the powerful stream of purified airflow can also cool you down whenever needed.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan Amazon Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan Just in time for the cooler months ahead, Dyson purifiers have powerful Air Multiplier technology to purify and heat the whole room. $750 $600 Shop Now

Dyson technology is known for its superior air quality and purifying technology. With a blade-less design, the fans and heaters monitor conditions in the air, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. Both the Dyson Hot+Cool HP07 and the TP07 model keep you comfortable, while also reducing allergens and pollutants in your home.

According to Dyson, the fan's HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollutants from the air, captures allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air throughout your home. Its HEPA filter is easy to change, with automatic filter life notifications on the device.

