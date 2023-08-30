With the new Covid strain BA.2.86 spreading and Wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada creating dangerously bad air quality in many neighboring US states, we could all use a bit of help breathing cleaner air. Aside from staying inside, shutting all doors and windows and wearing filtration masks when necessary, you can help keep your home air quality at a safer level by investing in an air purifier.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home, the classroom, dorm room and other important spaces. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon Labor Day deals right now.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now during Amazon's Labor Day Sale to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove gases, allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Shop the best Amazon air purifiers available right now for filtered and clean air all year long. And, while you're indoors, be sure to check out the best cleaning supplies to get through your cleaning checklist.

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. $650 $499 Shop Now

Shark Air Purifier 4 True HEPA Amazon Shark Air Purifier 4 True HEPA The Shark Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter uses Clean Sense IQ technology to constantly track air quality & auto-adjust power. It purifies air with 4 powerful fans and anti-allergen HEPA filtration. $350 $302 Shop Now

LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Amazon LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air. $550 $456 Shop Now

Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space. $152 $140 With Coupon Shop Now

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app. $520 $450 Shop Now

GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier Amazon GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. $265 $130 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $80 $56 With Coupon Shop Now

BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier Amazon BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking. $180 $106 Shop Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $299 $262 Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room Amazon AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room A compact and easy to use air purifier that features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. $130 $95 With Coupon Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier with WiFi-Enabled Core 300S Amazon Levoit Air Purifier with WiFi-Enabled Core 300S Looking for an air purifier more focused on combating allergens? The pollen count seemingly increases each year, so if there's any chance pollen could be an issue, this sleek air purifier can take care of it. $150 $135 With Coupon Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Dyson Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 The TP01 Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room. $430 $408 Shop Now

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has four air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air. $270 $181 Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control Amazon Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other toxic particles within the home. $130 $120 with coupon Shop Now

Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined for an extremely accurate filter life you can count on. $110 $100 With Coupon Shop Now

