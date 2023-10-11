With the new Covid strain BA.2.86 spreading and Wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada creating dangerously bad air quality in many neighboring US states, we could all use a bit of help breathing cleaner air. Aside from staying inside, shutting all doors and windows and wearing filtration masks when necessary, you can help keep your home air quality at a safer level by investing in an air purifier.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home, the classroom, dorm room and other important spaces. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon Prime Day deals right now.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now during Amazon's October Prime Day sale to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove gases, allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Shop the best Prime Day air purifier deals available right now for filtered and clean air all year long. And, while you're indoors, be sure to check out the best cleaning supplies to get through your cleaning checklist.

LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Amazon LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air. $550 $400 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $110 $56 With Coupon Shop Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $299 $264 Shop Now

