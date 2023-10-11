Save on top-rated air purifiers during October Prime Day to keep your home's air quality safe.
With the new Covid strain BA.2.86 spreading and Wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada creating dangerously bad air quality in many neighboring US states, we could all use a bit of help breathing cleaner air. Aside from staying inside, shutting all doors and windows and wearing filtration masks when necessary, you can help keep your home air quality at a safer level by investing in an air purifier.
Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home, the classroom, dorm room and other important spaces. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon Prime Day deals right now.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now during Amazon's October Prime Day sale to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove gases, allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier
The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside.
Levoit Air Purifier with WiFi-Enabled Core 300S
Looking for an air purifier more focused on combating allergens? The pollen count seemingly increases each year, so if there's any chance pollen could be an issue, this sleek air purifier can take care of it.
LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan
The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air.
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier
The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home.
Afloia Air Purifier
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
A compact and easy to use air purifier that features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice.
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has four air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other toxic particles within the home.
Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier
This purifier from Shark features Clean Sense IQ and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle pet dander and other air pollutants in rooms up to 500 square feet.
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier
Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking.
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined for an extremely accurate filter life you can count on.
