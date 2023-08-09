If you live in the Northeast, you're probably well aware that it looks like a dystopian war zone outside. Wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada has created dangerously bad air quality in New York, New Jersey and surrounding areas. Aside from staying inside, shutting all doors and windows and wearing filtration masks when necessary, you can help keep your home air quality at a safer level by investing in an air purifier.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home, the classroom, dorm room and other important spaces. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon deals right now.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove gases, allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Shop the best Amazon air purifiers available right now for filtered and clean air all year long. And, while you're indoors, be sure to check out the best cleaning supplies to get through your cleaning checklist.

LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Amazon LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air. $550 $445 Shop Now

Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space. $120 $108 WITH COUPON Shop Now

GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier Amazon GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. $265 $135 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $80 $56 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $299 $268 Shop Now

BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier Amazon BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier Specifically designed for homeowners with large homes, this air purifier captures large and fine particles and odors from their homes, pets, and VOCs with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA filters. $300 $275 Shop Now

Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined for an extremely accurate filter life you can count on. $110 $100 WITH COUPON Shop Now

