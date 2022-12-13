Brendan Fraser Reveals You've Probably Been Mispronouncing His Name This Whole Time
Brendan Fraser Reacts to His 'Brenaissance' and Outpouring of Lo…
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
'Sister Wives': Meri Fights to Save Her Marriage to Kody After C…
Al Roker Says He Feels ‘Good’ and ‘Strong’ After Hospitalization
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
ABC Staffers Think Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes' Romance 'Taints th…
Selena Gomez Gives Insight Into ‘Worst Possible Heartbreak’ and …
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's R…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle React to Claims Their Netflix Doc…
Diddy Makes Oscars 2022 a Daddy-Daughter Date Night With Daughte…
Yung Miami Seemingly Reacts to Diddy Announcing Birth of Child W…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Blake Shelton's 16…
Al Roker Health Update: 'Today' Weatherman Returns Home After Em…
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast Gushes Over Starring Alongside J…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Argue Over Seeing Christine for…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli and Boyfriend Mete Koba…
Gwen Stefani Jokes About Perfect ‘The Voice’ Parting Gift for Hu…
Whoops! Brendon Fraser surprised fans by recently revealing that many people have been mispronouncing his name throughout his decades-long career. The 54-year-old star of The Whale recently sat down for a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Adam Sandler, where he kicked things off by correcting the comedian's pronunciation of his last name.
"When I first met Brendan Fraser... that's your full name right? Brendan Fraser?" Sandler asked, pronouncing the surname "fray-zhu-er." Fraser corrected him by pointing out that his last name "fray-zer" rhymes with the word, "razor."
Fraser is enjoying his return to Hollywood after decades out of the spotlight, thanks to his critically acclaimed role in Darren Aronofsky's film, The Whale.
"What can I say? I’m touched, I'm grateful," Fraser recently told ET of the praise he's received. "You're only as good as the people you're working with. So whatever that was, I'm grateful to hear it, but I'm sure it came from paying attention to what they were doing and getting out of my head or away from the book as best I could."
The Whale is out in limited release on Dec. 9, and out wide Dec. 21.
RELATED CONTENT:
Adele Reveals the Proper Way to Say Her Name
Andy Cohen Says Everyone's Been Mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian's Name
Anne Hathaway Hates Being Called 'Anne': Here's Why