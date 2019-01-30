Raine Michaels is more than the daughter of rocker Bret Michaels! She’s also made it to the Top 6 of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models contest.

Raine, 18, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a modeling shot.

“Feeling so many emotions right now as I announce that I am moving onto the Top 6 of the #siswimsearch and will officially be apart of the 2019 @si_swimsuit issue that comes out this May!! So beyond grateful to everyone that has believed in me since the beginning of this journey and to everyone who is just joining me I love you all too!!” she wrote. “It has been my dream to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model since I was 13 years old and it now coming true.. xoxo.”

Getty Images

Getty Images

Raine is currently a student at Belmont University, studying music while also modeling. In addition to her studies and modeling, Raine also had a brief cameo in 2018’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Raine strutted her stuff during Miami Swim Week back in July at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show.

For more from last year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Off Their Insanely Fit Physiques in Matching Swimsuits

Swimsuit-Clad Susan Lucci Is Fit and Fabulous in Unretouched Images

Model Mara Martin Breastfeeds While Walking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway

Related Gallery