May the Force be with this father-son duo!



Brian Austin Green was so excited to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerthat he documented the outing on Instagram, sharing a rare photo of his oldest son, Kassius, in the process. In the Instagram post, the 17-year-old is seen in a Yoda tee under a zip-up hoodie as he poses in front of a red stormtrooper at the movie theater.

"JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :))," the 46-year-old actor wrote, addressing his caption to the film's director, J.J. Abrams.

Green hasn't shared many photos of Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, though in July, both he and Kassius did post photos from the teenager's visit to the BH90210 set in Vancouver. One of the snaps included a pic of the iconic Peach Pit restaurant, which Kassius captioned, "It’s my second to last night on the set of @bh90210 😅. I’m so happy I’ve gotten to be here and see the cast my dad worked with for so long again 😊 (Also doesn’t the Peach Pit look good?)."

Marcil reposted the image along with a message about forgiveness, writing, "@kassius_marcil_green had always been so proud of his dad @arent_you_that_guy. We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. 🙏🏽 #LoveWins." It was a big deal considering last year, when Green and Marcil's custody battle went public after the actress posted a scathing account of the former couple’s legal impasse.

"Twelve years ago I was served legal papers and then spent eight years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father and his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claimed at the time. "Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids."



In addition to Kassius, Green is father to three sons -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3 -- with wife Megan Fox, whom he married in 2010.

For more on Green's life with Fox these days, watch the video below.

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Son's Experience With Bullying This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Make 1st Red Carpet Appearance in 5 Years

Brian Austin Green Talks Parenting 'Issue' With Megan Fox and How They Sorted It Out

'Star Wars' Finally Introduced Its First LGBTQ Character in 'Rise of Skywalker'

Related Gallery