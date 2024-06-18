Following the rave reviews for Bridgerton season 3, fans are on the edge of their seats to see what comes next. But while the series of romance novels -- penned by Julia Quinn -- offers at least five more love stories to come for the ton's favorite family, Netflix is keeping quiet about which couple may be next to shine in the spotlight.

Of course, season 3 did offer some clues about what's to come for the rest of the Bridgerton bunch -- the introduction of John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Francesca's (Hannah Dodd) stunned reaction to his cousin, Michaela (Masali Baduza); Benedict's (Luke Thompson) loaded reference to a masquerade ball; and, of course, the introduction of Eloise's (Claudia Jessie) husband-to-be, Sir Philip Crane (Chris Fulton), way back in season 1.

Read on to learn more about how the lauded series may play out their next romance storylines. (But, dear reader, be forewarned: book spoilers ahead!)

Francesca and John (and Michaela)

Francesca's love story is the one that got the most screen time in season 3, however, it may also be the one with the most question marks when it comes to the upcoming seasons. In Francesca's book, When He Was Wicked -- the sixth in the Bridgerton series -- the central love story actually picks up following the death of her husband, John Stirling.

Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) met her quiet match in John Stirling (Victor Alli) in 'Bridgerton' season 3. - Netflix

Francesca and John are an undeniable love match in the books, but much of their romance happens in the background. When John meets a tragic end before the couple has even settled into their life together or born an heir to the Stirling line, Francesca is left bereft, leaning on John's cousin, Michael, for companionship. Michael, however, has been harboring feelings for his cousin's wife for years, and they both do their best to fight the pull they sense towards one another until it becomes too much to bear.

However, in season 3, the Bridgerton series not only gender-swapped Michael, introducing Michaela, but also hinted that Francesca's marriage to John may not be the perfect, quiet match she was hoping for.

What does the introduction of Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) mean for Francesca Bridgerton's love story? - Netflix

"Bridgerton book readers will know what it means when Francesca meets Michaela at the end of season 3," showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum following the third season. "You'll just have to wait to see, going forward, what we do with that."

It seems possible that Francesca's story may continue to play out in the background of her siblings' love lives once more in season 4, but the introduction of Michaela has also opened many doors for the series to pursue with the Bridgertons' most inscrutable family member.

Benedict and Sophie

Benedict's book, An Offer From a Gentleman, is actually the third book in the Bridgerton series, however, the second son's story was skipped over in order to play out the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in season 3 of the Netflix adaptation.

"I can't say whether we'll go out of order again," Brownell told ET at the season 3 premiere. "I think it will just depend on the way the characters are developing season to season."

In An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict meets and falls for a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball, however, it takes him some time to track down the object of his affection, Sophie Beckett. While she is the daughter of an earl, and a notable beauty, Sophie's resentful stepmother has done her best to keep her hidden from society -- and the most eligible bachelors of the ton -- in favor of her trueborn daughters.

In season 3 of Bridgerton, Benedict was seen exploring new possibilities in his love life, romancing both Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). In fact, viewers' only hint at Benedict's canonical romance came at the very end of the season, when his sister Eloise promised to return from Scotland in time for their mother's "masquerade ball."

"His identity has been little bit of a question mark, but it doesn’t ever seem to really bother him," Thompson told Tudum of his character's on-screen love life. "It often feels like... 'You’re either this, or you're this.' He’s finding it out."

Will the aforementioned masquerade ball narrow his heart's focus in season 4?

Luke Thompson has played Benedict in 'Bridgerton's first three seasons -- will his love story be the focus of season 4? - Netflix

Eloise and Philip

While some fans thought season 3 might be hinting at a romance-to-come between the outspoken black sheep of the Bridgerton family and the ton's most haughty gossip, Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), nothing more seemed to come out of their unlikely bond.

In fact, Eloise ended her season by joining Francesca and John on their journey to Scotland, hoping to find more of what the world has to offer after watching her best friend, Penelope, find love with her brother.

"That was the courage that she needed to then be like, 'I'm going to go to Scotland with my sister, forever third-wheeling,'" Jessie told Tudum.

In fact, if Quinn's book narrative holds true for the series, Eloise will actually end up with the widower of her brother's former fiancée, Marina Crane, née Thompson (Ruby Stokes), following Marina's death from lung fever.

In Eloise's book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, the second-born Bridgerton daughter pursues yet another unconventional relationship, this time via a series of letters exchanged with the widower and father of two. She ultimately sneaks away to meet him in person, and, after a confrontation with her protective brothers, finds her happy ever after in an unexpected place.

In the series, viewers haven't seen Sir Philip since season 1, and there have been no hints at the relationship since. But, will Eloise's romance surprise Bridgerton fans as much as it surprised the independent woman herself?

Will Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) be the one to find love in 'Bridgerton' season 4? - Netflix

