Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is now a bona fide pop star as well!

The actress recently had several viral moments during her months-long press tour promoting the third season of the Netflix period drama -- in which she and Luke Newton starred as the season's romantic leads. But perhaps none were so inspiring as when she was asked by U.K. outlet Hits Radio what her dream job might be.

"You know when the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men?" the Irish actress mused with a laugh. "That’s my dream job! Because they don't really sing, they just list things… like shoes, private yachts, caviar, more shoes!"

The clip was seen by DJ and producer Ellis Miah, who has previously worked with Miley Cyrus, Annie Lennox, Big Freedia and more -- in addition to producing some truly iconic tracks for RuPaul's Drag Race. Miah saw the clip and immediately got to work, setting Coughlan's vocals to a proper house beat.

Now, the pair has released a full-length version of the track to celebrate the end of Pride Month, with benefits going to Not A Phase and The Trevor Project.

While the original hook is still there, Coughlan also provided additional vocals to fill out the fun beat, including, "Galway girl in London town / There's only one Lady Whistledown."

Listen to the full track below:

"I'm so thrilled that my encyclopedic knowledge of Real Housewives and Drag Race has resulted in one of the silliest, funniest things I've ever gotten to do," Coughlan shared in a press release about her accidental pop fame. "As a fan of Ellis since 'Read U Wrote U,' I'm honored he took a random interview quote from me and turned it into a brilliant way to raise money for two very worthy charities; Not A Phase and The Trevor Project."

'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan poses for the album art of her single 'Shoes...More Shoes.' - Nick Thompson

Bridgerton season 3 is streaming now on Netflix, providing fans with a steamy look at how Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Newton) went from friends to lovers -- while also managing the fallout surrounding Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown.

While the next season of the series -- adapted from Julia Quinn's novels -- will center on a new couple in the Bridgerton family, Coughlan and Newton assured ET that much like season 2's Anthony and Kate (Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley), they plan to stick around as long as creator Shonda Rhimes and those in charge allow them to.

"I'm not going anywhere, don't you worry, I'll be hanging around for a bit," Coughlan promised.

