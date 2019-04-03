Bridget Moynahan Recalls Feeling Scrutinized After Tom Brady Breakup

Bridget Moynahan is reflecting on the time in her life when she felt most vulnerable.

In her new book, Our Shoes, Our Selves, out April 9, the actress recalls the year 2007, when she was 36 years old and expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brady. At the time, the NFL star had already moved on with his now-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and Moynahan remembers feeling scrutinized by the public.

"Being pregnant and having a baby are such personal, intimate moments," Moynahan, now 47, writes, according to an excerpt published by People. "I would have cars following me and men hiding in the bushes outside my house. As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat."

Today, Moynahan is happily married to businessman Andrew Frankel. She says in her book that she feels lucky that she and Brady have been able to co-parent son Jack, now 11, successfully.

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan explains. "I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

In addition to Jack, Brady is also father to 6-year-old Vivian and 9-year-old Benjamin, whom he shares with Bündchen. Last October, in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bündchen opened up about the moment she learned Brady was having a child with his ex.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant," she wrote. "The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down."

Speaking with People shortly after the book's release, Bündchen said she couldn't be more "grateful" for Moynahan. "I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]," she added. "I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand."

