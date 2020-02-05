From engagements to babies, it's been a whirlwind couple of months for Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. And now, fans are about to see it all go down on Total Bellas!

In an all-new trailer for season five of the reality TV show (airing this spring), the former WWE stars give fans a glimpse at all the ups and downs of their personal lives outside of the ring. As seen in the 1:15 minute clip, Nikki's relationship with Artem Chigvintsev is heating up, just as Brie starts to encounter marital trouble with husband Daniel Bryan.

The trailer shows Brie and Daniel having a heart-to-heart while at the table with their 2-year-old daughter, Birdie. "It's fine that Birdie comes first, but Daddy comes No. 4," Daniel says, to which Brie replies, "I hate to say this, but I don't want another child."

"I know I could be happier. I know I could have a better marriage," Brie later tells Nikki.

Flash forward to January, when Brie and Nikki revealed they were both pregnant, and due just two weeks apart. While we all were enamored by their sweet social media posts announcing the news at the time, Total Bellas unveils the conversations the two had with each other when they found out.

"Are you f**king serious?" Nikki happily exclaims.

"Twins pregnant at the same time," Brie adds. "I am in shock."

As ET previously reported, the new season of Total Bellas will also show footage from the day Artem proposed to Nikki during their romantic getaway to Paris, France.

"I think Nicole came into my life at the right time. She's been nothing but supportive, and is the most positive person," Artem told ET last August, following his exit from season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. "I left my family when I was 15 and I never had a person next to me that kind of had an interest in me to succeed and be better. I think she's the first person that's given me that feeling."

Total Bellas returns Sunday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

