Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are blissfully in love.

The couple went out to lunch at Spago's in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, and couldn't keep their hands off one other. Just a day earlier, 36-year-old Bella announced the two are expecting their first child together.

After their lunch outing, 37-year-old Chigvintsev -- Bella's former Dancing With the Stars partner -- was snapped wrapping his arms around Bella, as they both cradled her growing baby bump.

On her Instagram, Bella shared more snaps of their PDA-filled outing.

"Baby Daddy ❤️," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Bella announced the two have actually been engaged since November. She surprised her fans yet again on Wednesday with her pregnancy announcement, also revealing that her twin sister, Brie Bella, is pregnant and that they're are expecting within two weeks of one another.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!!" she wrote on Instagram about the exciting news. "It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

"@thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side," she continued. "You have already been the best teacher!"

Of course, she had a sweet message for Chigvintsev as well.

"Your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me!" she gushed. "To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already."

