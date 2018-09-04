One thing is certain, these two actresses definitely know how to cheese it up for the camera!



Brie Larson and Alison Brie both took to Instagram on Monday to treat fans to a hilarious joint workout photo poking fun at their similar names. In the image, the two Bries lift weights side by side in matching black-gray shirts and black fitspo leggings at their favorite gym in Santa Monica – Rise Movement.



“It’s like you’re dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it’s clearly BRIE TIME, BABY,” the GLOW star captioned the image. Her Oscar-winning counterpart captioned the same image with, “ALISON BRIE LARSON is coming for ya.”



The amazing photo arrives after an incredibly eventful summer for both leading ladies. In August, it was announced that Brie’s Netflix series, GLOW ,has been renewed for a third season. The renewal was decided upon just two months after the second season arrived, which is a clear testament of the show’s popularity.

ALISON BRIE LARSON is coming for ya ☠️☠️☠️☠️ A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Sep 3, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

Additionally, Larson completed filming on Captain Marvel in July. The 28-year-old actress tackled the titular role, a very powerful superhero who, according to Easter eggs, might be the savior of the Avengers when the second installment of Infinity War arrives in 2019. Larson herself announced that filming had wrapped with a photo of the film's clapperboard signed by the whole cast, along with a calendar indicating filming ended on July 7. The date was marked with the word "home."



Let’s hope this isn’t the last photo shared from the athletic actresses’ intense workouts.



