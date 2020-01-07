Brielle Biermann Reveals Her New Lips After Dissolving Her Lip Fillers

New Year, new lips! Brielle Biermann is starting off 2020 with a fresh pout. The 22-year-old Don't Be Tardy star recently revealed to fans that she's dissolving her lip fillers in order to go back to looking like her 18-year-old self.

On Monday, Brielle showed off the final result of her new mouth on Instagram, posting a new photo and video of her smaller lips. "New year! New lips! New hair! Same b**ch!" she captioned one clip.

Kim Zolciak Biermann's daughter previously clarified that though she is dissolving her fillers, she doesn't intend on going back to her original pout. "I know y'all know these lips ain't the vibe," she captioned a throwback selfie. "I was 16 or 17 here."

Brielle replied to one commenter who applauded her on showing others that "natural is beautiful," writing, "Natural is beautiful. Fillers are beautiful. Whatever makes someone HAPPY IS BEAUTIFUL!"

In 2016, Brielle spoke with ET, confirming she had gotten lip fillers but denying any other plastic surgery.

“[Critics] are probably comparing me to season one of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and going straight to now. Where were you guys in between?” she asked jokingly. “You can see me every single season, and you can see how I've changed.”

Brielle's younger sister, Ariana, also wanted to get her lips done following her 18th birthday. Mom Kim opened up to ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon this past November about Ariana's lip fillers.

"I think she's been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she's been dying to be 18," she told ET at the time.

