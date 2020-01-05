Brielle Biermann is ready to go back to her old ways! The 22-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to announce that she had gotten rid of her lip fillers.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday... gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she captioned a shot of herself, still sporting a plump pout. "2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."

She went on to clarify that while she was shrinking down a bit, she didn't plan to go back to her original lips, posting a throwback shot.

"I know y'all know these lips ain't the vibe," she captioned one selfie. "I was 16 or 17 here."

Brielle Biermann/Instagram Story

Brielle Biermann/Instagram Story

In January 2019, Brielle defended getting lip fillers by showing some throwback shots of herself before the change.

"To those of you who say I look better before lips... you're a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF," she wrote at the time.

Back in 2016, Kim defended Brielle's decision to get lip fillers during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“First of all, Brielle is an adult,” Kim said at the time. “She’s almost 20, so talk to her. And why not? Shoot ‘em up!”

Later that year, Brielle spoke with ET, confirming she had gotten lip fillers but denying any other plastic surgery.

“[Critics] are probably comparing me to season one of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and going straight to now. Where were you guys in between?” she asked jokingly. “You can see me every single season, and you can see how I've changed.”

Brielle's younger sister, Ariana, 18, has followed in her footsteps... or lip prints, rather.

Kim opened up to ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon this past November about Ariana's lip fillers.

"I think she's been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she's been dying to be 18," she told ET at the time.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Brielle Biermann Sets the Record Straight on Plastic Surgery Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Daughter Ariana Has Been 'Dying' to 'Do Her Lips' Now That She's 18

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Posts Throwback Photo ‘Before Lips’ as ‘Proof’ She Looks Better Now

Brielle Biermann Defends Herself Against Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'This A** Is Not New'

Related Gallery