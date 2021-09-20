Emmys

Bright Ensembles Lit Up the Emmys Red Carpet -- Shop the Looks

By ETonline Staff
Bright Ensembles Emmys - Michaela, Kaley, Anya
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Sunday, the stars came out for the 2021 Emmy Awards

This year's ceremony marked one of the first awards shows with a full in-person audience of vaccinated celebs, which meant we also got to see a traditional red carpet with more fashion flair (and less face masks) for the first time in a very long time. 

One trend that appeared again and again on the Emmys red carpet: bright hues. Free from quarantine, stars like Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy were ready to beam as they walked the carpet.

And though we're well into fall and on our way to winter, the electrifying colors worn at the Emmys can be incorporated into any wardrobe -- with some of our favorite looks from last night including a neon two-piece style from Christopher John Rogers and a vintage-inspired Kelly green gown from Dior.

From neons to bolds, Hollywood's most radiant stars were practically glowing. Shop the brightest and most fashionable ensembles from the Emmys red carpet below. Plus, peruse through ET Style's picks for the chicest jewelry trends at the 2021 Emmys.

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers

Michaela Coel at 2021 emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The young Black designer has dressed Beyoncé, Vice President Kamala Harris and other stars, and we love this shining two-piece gown on Coel. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Eloquii Twist Front Cutout Gown
Eloquii Twist Front Cutout Gown
Eloquii
Eloquii Twist Front Cutout Gown
$114 AT ELOQUII (REG. $190)
Nine West Tatiana Pump
Tatiana Pump
DSW
Nine West Tatiana Pump
$80 AT DSW
Faris Portra Pearl Drop Earrings
Faris Portra Pearl Drop Earrings
Nordstrom
Faris Portra Pearl Drop Earrings
$145 AT NORDSTROM
Solid Mariner Chain Necklace
Solid Mariner Chain Necklace
Nordstrom
Solid Mariner Chain Necklace
$29 AT NORDSTROM

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang

 

Kaley Cuoco at 2021 emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cuoco practically floated down the red carpet in this poppy, custom-made Vera Wang gown -- complete with floral embellished straps and accented with De Beers jewelry.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Design Cupped Pleated Midi Cami Dress in Lemon Yellow
ASOS Design Cupped Pleated Midi Cami Dress in Lemon Yellow
ASOS
ASOS Design Cupped Pleated Midi Cami Dress in Lemon Yellow
$50 AT ASOS
Nine West Yess Sandal
DSW YESS SANDAL
DSW
Nine West Yess Sandal
$69 AT DSW
EVER FAITH Women's Cubic Zirconia 3-Teardrop Earrings
EVER FAITH Women's Cubic Zirconia 3-Teardrop Earrings
Amazon
EVER FAITH Women's Cubic Zirconia 3-Teardrop Earrings
$19 AT AMAZON

Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior

Yara Shahidi at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Just last week, the Grown-ish actress turned heads in a stunning Dior gown at the Met Gala. And Shahidi once again continued her fashion dominance last night at the Emmys with a vintage-inspired Kelly green gown (also by Dior).

GET THE LOOK:

Boden Evangeline Jersey Wrap Dress
Boden Evangeline Jersey Wrap Dress
Boden
Boden Evangeline Jersey Wrap Dress
$84 AT BODEN (REGULARLY $120)
Kendra Scott Rylan Collar Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott Rylan Collar Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Rylan Collar Necklace In Gold
$90 AT KENDRA SCOTT (REGULARLY $118)
Nina 60 Pointy Toe Pump
Nina 60 Pointy Toe Pump
Nordstrom
Nina 60 Pointy Toe Pump
$89 AT NORDSTROM
Fremada 14k Yellow, White or Rose Gold Ball Leverback Earrings
Fremada 14k Yellow, White or Rose Gold Ball Leverback Earrings
Overstock
Fremada 14k Yellow, White or Rose Gold Ball Leverback Earrings
$167 AT OVERSTOCK

Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy ta the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Thanks to her celeb-loved stylist Law Roach, Taylor-Joy has developed a reputation for regularly sporting ensembles that pay homage to the classic styles of Old Hollywood. At the Emmys, she delivered once again in a white Christian Dior Haute Couture dress that was paired with an elegant golden shawl.

GET THE LOOK:

J.Crew Ruffle Silk Slip Dress
J.Crew Ruffle Silk Slip Dress
J.Crew
J.Crew Ruffle Silk Slip Dress
$348 AT J.CREW
Sakkas Silky Solid Soft Pashmina Shawl Wrap Stole
Sakkas Silky Solid Soft Pashmina Shawl Wrap Stole
Amazon
Sakkas Silky Solid Soft Pashmina Shawl Wrap Stole
$12 AT AMAZON
Y Lariat Back Jewelry Clip
Y Lariat Back Jewelry Clip
AMYO Bridal
Y Lariat Back Jewelry Clip
$125 AT AMYO BRIDAL

Paulina Alexis in Naeem Khan

Paulina Alexis gestures on the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

At the Emmys ceremony, Alexis managed to nail three popular trends in one. The Reservation Dogs actress stunned in a yellow, two-piece Naeem Khan gown that boasted a flattering one-shoulder silhouette style.

GET THE LOOK:

PrettyLittleThing Lemon Ruched Bardot Crop Top & Mini Skirt
PrettyLittleThing Lemon Ruched Bardot Crop Top & Mini Skirt
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Lemon Ruched Bardot Crop Top & Mini Skirt
TOP: $14 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REG. $38)
Sterling Silver Reconstituted Turquoise Teardrop Earrings
Sterling Silver Reconstituted Turquoise Teardrop Earrings
Kohl's
Sterling Silver Reconstituted Turquoise Teardrop Earrings
$20 AT KOHL'S
Brook and York Turquoise Ring
Brook and York Turquoise Ring
Nordstrom
Brook and York Turquoise Ring
$56 AT NORDSTROM

Kenan Thompson in BOGARD by MikeB

Kenan Thompson at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The SNL nominee was just one of many male celebs who opted for a more colorful ensemble on the Emmys red carpet. Thompson sported a BOGARD by MikeB Mauve Tuxedo that was elevated by a matching bubblegum pink bow tie.

GET THE LOOK:

Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Linen Suit Jackets
Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Linen Suit Jackets
Macy's
Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Linen Suit Jackets
$60 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $80)
Alfani Men's Solid Twill Silk Pocket Square
Alfani Men's Solid Twill Silk Pocket Square
Macy's
Alfani Men's Solid Twill Silk Pocket Square
$35 AT MACY'S
Midtown Cap Toe Oxford
Midtown Cap Toe Oxford
DSW
Midtown Cap Toe Oxford
$90 AT DSW
Blush Pink Khamsin Bow Tie
Blush Pink Khamsin Bow Tie
OTAA
Blush Pink Khamsin Bow Tie
$35 AT OTAA
Polarized All In Retro Aviators
Polarized All In Retro Aviators
Quay Australia
Polarized All In Retro Aviators
$75 AT QUAY

