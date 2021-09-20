Bright Ensembles Lit Up the Emmys Red Carpet -- Shop the Looks

On Sunday, the stars came out for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

This year's ceremony marked one of the first awards shows with a full in-person audience of vaccinated celebs, which meant we also got to see a traditional red carpet with more fashion flair (and less face masks) for the first time in a very long time.

One trend that appeared again and again on the Emmys red carpet: bright hues. Free from quarantine, stars like Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy were ready to beam as they walked the carpet.

And though we're well into fall and on our way to winter, the electrifying colors worn at the Emmys can be incorporated into any wardrobe -- with some of our favorite looks from last night including a neon two-piece style from Christopher John Rogers and a vintage-inspired Kelly green gown from Dior.

From neons to bolds, Hollywood's most radiant stars were practically glowing. Shop the brightest and most fashionable ensembles from the Emmys red carpet below. Plus, peruse through ET Style's picks for the chicest jewelry trends at the 2021 Emmys.

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers

The young Black designer has dressed Beyoncé, Vice President Kamala Harris and other stars, and we love this shining two-piece gown on Coel.

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang

Cuoco practically floated down the red carpet in this poppy, custom-made Vera Wang gown -- complete with floral embellished straps and accented with De Beers jewelry.

Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior

Just last week, the Grown-ish actress turned heads in a stunning Dior gown at the Met Gala. And Shahidi once again continued her fashion dominance last night at the Emmys with a vintage-inspired Kelly green gown (also by Dior).

Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior

Thanks to her celeb-loved stylist Law Roach, Taylor-Joy has developed a reputation for regularly sporting ensembles that pay homage to the classic styles of Old Hollywood. At the Emmys, she delivered once again in a white Christian Dior Haute Couture dress that was paired with an elegant golden shawl.

Paulina Alexis in Naeem Khan

At the Emmys ceremony, Alexis managed to nail three popular trends in one. The Reservation Dogs actress stunned in a yellow, two-piece Naeem Khan gown that boasted a flattering one-shoulder silhouette style.

Kenan Thompson in BOGARD by MikeB

The SNL nominee was just one of many male celebs who opted for a more colorful ensemble on the Emmys red carpet. Thompson sported a BOGARD by MikeB Mauve Tuxedo that was elevated by a matching bubblegum pink bow tie.

