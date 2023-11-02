S Club 7 fans in the U.S. and Canada will have to wait a little longer for their nostalgic reunion. On Thursday, the British pop group announced several scheduled stops in the States and Canada have been postponed because of an "admin issue."

"We are so sorry that our forthcoming US and Canada dates have been postponed due to an admin issue that is beyond our control," the band announced via an Instagram post. "We‘re so excited to bring The Good Times Tour to you and can't wait to see you at the rearranged dates in February 2024. For further information, please contact the venues or promoter Goldenvoice directly through their website."

The rearranged shows will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Boston, New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 27.

The Good Times Tour kicked off with the five remaining band members at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Oct. 13. Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett embarked on an 11-date tour, which included visits to Dublin, Glasgow, and Cardiff, before wrapping up at The O2 in London on Oct. 28.

The group's first show included a tribute to late band member Paul Cattermole, whose death was announced on April 7. He was 46.

Per the Daily Mail, the band left the stage after performing their hits "Don't Stop Moving" and "You're My Number One," and the lights dimmed as a video montage of Cattermole appeared on the big screens. Nostalgic footage of him performing his favorite song, "The Good Times," reportedly causing the crowd to go silent as they became emotional.

Lee ran onto the stage as the tribute came to an end and led the crowd into a cheer, saying, "Manchester, let me hear you raise the roof one last time for Paul!"

Former band member Hannah Spearritt, who initially planned to join the group on tour, pulled out after Cattermole's death. In an interview with The Sun, she explained that she realized "it just didn't feel right" joining the tour after the group member's death.

The singer apologized to S Club's fans for deciding to leave but said she had to do what was best for herself and her family.

The British pop group announced that they were reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour around the United Kingdom and Ireland in February. "We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October," S Club 7 posted to their social media accounts.

The group also released a statement expressing their excitement for the tour. "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7," reads their message. "We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"

S Club 7 was created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998. They rose to fame in the U.K. thanks to the success of their BBC TV series, Miami 7.

