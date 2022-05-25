Britney Spears Being Wooed for Las Vegas Residency, Source Says

Britney Spears might be making a return to Las Vegas! A source tells ET that there's some "wooing" happening in Sin City to get Spears back for a residency.

"There is definitely some wooing happening in Vegas to get Britney Spears back for a residency," the source shared.

The news of a potential return to Vegas for Spears comes after Celine Dion postponed and canceled her upcoming tour dates due to ongoing health issues, leaving a spot open for the "Sometimes" singer.

"Britney was initially going to jump from Planet Hollywood to Park MGM for her Britney: Domination residency that was canceled in 2019. The Genting Group, who own Resorts World, have deep pockets, which is part of the reason they were able to secure Celine Dion, but because of Celine's recent cancellation, Resorts World would love to have Britney now," the source explained.

While the source shared that it could be an expensive arrangement, there's definitely plenty of interest in seeing Spears back in Vegas.

"If they were to get Britney, the assumption is she will want a bump in compensation, so it could be expensive for them, but everyone is interested in having her return to the Vegas Strip," the source said.

ET has reached out to Spears' lawyers and Resorts World for comment.

Spears recently spent some time at Resorts World with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in celebration of his 28th birthday -- marking her first time in Vegas since ending her long-running residency and conservatorship.

Outliers Talent founder Ariadna Jacob, who set up the couple's trip to Las Vegas, told ET in March that she "worked with several clients to curate what would be an unbelievable experience" for Spears and Asghari, starting with providing the couple with jet transportation.

"Sam and Britney had a nice, luxurious, and romantic weekend together while celebrating Sam's birthday," a separate source told ET. "They stayed at the presidential suite at Resorts World, overlooking Vegas."

The couple enjoyed in-room massages in their palatial two-bedroom presidential suite, which was complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, featured views of the Strip, a private gym space, living space, dining room, entertainment room, and all of their favorite snacks.

Spears even received an in-room manicure from Miss Behave Beauty Bar, and Bali Basics Las Vegas created a stunning rose petal flower bath with the initials SB in the suite’s soaking tub.

Other "small touches" the company provided included a private dinner at Wally’s Wine & Spirits, where Spears and Asghari were treated to live entertainment by pianist Otto Ehling and singer Katie Welch.

Ehling said the couple enjoyed the night, noting that they even got up a few times to dance to the music.

"Their dinner table was set up in front of a little stage in a beautiful private room at Wally's at Resorts World," he added. "Britney and Sam looked so happy the whole time and they were chatting and enjoying the music. It was an honor to provide entertainment for them."

In a since-deleted post, Spears touched on her time in Vegas and shared what it was like to be there for the first time since her residency. Spears said she was treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years and was able to enjoy Vegas not as a performer, but as a guest, who was able to get wined, dined and pampered, in a city that many flock to for just that. While doing her residency in Vegas from 2013 to 2017, Spears was still under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie.

"Since Britney decided to join privately as Sam’s personal guest, I wanted Britney to know she is loved and deserves to be treated like a queen," Jacob said. "I have so much personal admiration for what she went through. Britney deserves respect, privacy, love and compassion from all of us."

ET's source added that "it was a fresh start for Britney to be back in Vegas in a new way with Sam by her side as her fiancé."

Britney Spears Says She and Sam Asghari Are 'Having a Baby'



