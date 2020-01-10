It may be the dead of winter, but Britney Spears is already channeling her spring vibe!

The 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share two photos of herself in a snakeskin bikini and white lace choker necklace.

"Can’t wait for spring !!! ☘️🐠🐅🙊🦋👒👙👠💅🧚‍♀️💋🌸⭐️," the mother of two captioned the photos, which show off her fit body.

Earlier this month, Spears opened up about her 2020 fitness goals, talking about her plans to get more into yoga in the new year.

"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!" she wrote at the time. "I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!!"

And while the "Work B**ch" singer loves sharing updates with her fans, she has little patience for online trolls. Watch the clip below to see what she had to say to the people who say the "meanest things" to her online.

