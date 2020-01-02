Britney Spears Shares Her 2020 Fitness Plans in New Instagram Post

Britney Spears is sharing her fitness goals for 2020.

The "Toxic" singer opened up about her ambitions for the new year on Instagram on Thursday alongside a video of herself moving through some yoga poses outdoors.

"Today I’m outside, and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest, and I’m out here with my dogs, and we’re going to have a beautiful day!" a bikini-clad Spears told her followers.

"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!" she captioned her post. "I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!!"

Spears continued, "Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄."

"I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!" she concluded.

Spears' 2020 could possibly also include a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The aspiring actor recently told ET that he "absolutely" saw marriage in his future with the pop star.

"This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family," he shared.

"Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know," he added. "Actually, you might be the first one to know -- you never know!"

