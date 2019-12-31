Britney Spears is closing out 2019 by spending some quality time with her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie took to Instagram on Monday to share a super cute TikTok video showing herself and her two daughters -- 11-year-old Maddie and 1-year-old Ivey -- dancing in their livingroom with the "Toxic" songstress.

The TikTok dance party saw all four girls showing off their moves to "My Friends (We Get Turnt Up)" by Mr_Hotspot, with the best part of the entire video being Jamie's adorable baby girl standing boldly on a coffee table with a pair of headphone-esque earmuffs.

"Me and my friends 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️" Jamie captioned the clip.

On Tuesday, Jamie followed her friendly family dance party with a video that has more of a competitive vibe.

The clip shows Jamie and Britney from far off down a stretch of road, rocking athletic wear in cold morning air, and gearing up to try and outrun one another.

"SPEARS SIBLING SPARTAN RACE 2020," Jamie wrote in the caption. The only problem is, the video itself doesn't actually show their race. It mostly features the siblings bickering over where the starting position should be before they both take off running for a split second before the video ends.

Maybe we'll learn who came out victorious in the Spears Sibling Spartan Race sometime in the New Year.

For her part, Britney hasn't posted anything about the New Year just yet. Instead, she shared a philosophical motivational message on Sunday, which showed a number of beautiful butterflies perched on a person's open hand.

"Dare to let go and FLY," the singer captioned the inspirational image.

2019 has been a big year for Spears, who recently turned 38 -- a milestone she celebrated with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Check out the video below for a look at the singer's roller coaster year.

