Inside Britney Spears' Holiday Plans With Her Sons (Exclusive)

Britney Spears will spend the holidays surrounded by family.

ET has exclusively learned that the "Circus" singer will spend Christmas Eve with her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.



According to sources with knowledge of the situation, under the existing order in place, Spears' day with the boys happens to fall on Tuesday, Dec. 24. ET has learned that Spears will have custody of her sons until Tuesday evening. The kids will then spend Christmas Day, Dec. 25, as well as the rest of the week with Federline.



When reached for comment, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told ET he would not speak on any specific custodial times, but shared, "Kevin is always happy that [Britney] can see the boys on holidays if it falls in line with her custodial time. [Kevin] has no plans on preventing her from doing so."



ET has reached out to Spears' attorneys for comment.

Spears gushed about her sons in a sweet post in honor of their birthdays in September, marveling at how much they've grown. During an interview with ET earlier this year, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, opened up about how he's bonded with the boys on trips to Disneyland. He called their relationship "absolutely amazing."

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal," he added of his romance with Spears. "It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Calls Out Trolls Who 'Say the Meanest Things' Online: 'Just Keep It to Yourself'

Britney Spears Gives Glimpse Into How She Celebrated 38th Birthday

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wishes Her the 'Biggest Happy Birthday'

Britney Spears Gives Fans a Glimpse at How She Celebrated Her 38th Birthday This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery