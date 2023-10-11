Britney Spears has been issued a ticket after a run-in with the California Highway Patrol last month.

A CHP spokesperson confirms to ET that the 41-year-old pop star was pulled over for speeding on Sept. 10 in the Moorpark area of Southern California's Ventura County. Spears was let off with a warning about the speeding, but "was given a ticket for not having a driver license at the time and no proof of insurance," the rep states.

Page Six previously reported that Spears had been hit with a $1,140 as a result of the alleged infractions. "Britney at all times had a license and insurance," Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the outlet in a statement. "This is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket."

David Becker/Getty Images for dcp

Also last month, Spears sparked concern among fans after sharing a video on her Instagram page of her dancing with knives, but a source told ET at the time that the singer is doing "just fine."

"She was just trolling people and doing 'performance art' in her knife dance video," the source said.

Spears posted the first video of her dancing with knives on Instagram on Sept. 25, writing in the caption, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today."

She later updated the post, adding, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!"

A day later, she shared another video of her dancing, sans knives, trying to stem her fans' worries. "Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!" she captioned the post, referencing the singer's MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.

According to Us Weekly, authorities were asked to perform a wellness check after Spears' video of her dancing with knives was reported.

Later, Spears seemingly responded to the officer's visit by sharing another video of her dancing with knives, offering a longer explanation behind her posts.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she wrote. "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!"

Fans' concerns come amid the pop singer's divorce from her husband, Sam Asghari, and her short-lived relationship with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz. Asghari filed for divorce on Aug. 16, after one year of marriage.

On Tuesday, Spears made a brief pre-taped appearance on The Voice to support her background dancer and friend, Willie Gomez.

"Willie is a dancer of mine, and not only is he a great dancer, but he is an amazing singer," Spears raved in the clip. "I'm sending all my kisses to you. Love you!"

As proof of their friendship, Gomez's Instagram page includes plenty of pics with Spears, including one of them dancing together at her June 2022 wedding to Asghari.

Meanwhile, Spears is gearing up for the Oct. 24 release of her memoir, The Woman In Me. Her iconic 2002 film, Crossroads, is also set to return to theaters on Oct. 23 and 25.

RELATED CONTENT: