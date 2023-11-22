Lynne Spears, the mother of pop sensation Britney Spears, is expressing concerns for her safety following multiple situations with a man who she claims "infiltrated" her inner circle.

Lynne and her friends, Jansen Fitz, 40, and Tatum Solis, 48, initiated legal action against Jacob Diamond, whom they accuse of infiltrating their close-knit social circle under false pretenses.

In the legal filing obtained by ET, they allege that Jacob, who identifies on his social media as an author and actor, deceived them and subsequently engaged in erratic and aggressive behavior towards them, along with their children. Per the filing, the group claims they were compelled to threaten police intervention to forcibly remove Jacob from one of their homes in July 2023.

The women further allege in the papers that Jacob has resorted to social media to disparage them, creating a negative public image that has instilled fear for their safety. Lynne and her associates obtained a temporary restraining order against Jacob, prohibiting him from "harassing", "stalking," or "communicating" with them.

Lynne and her associates are accusing Jacob of attempting to infiltrate their social circle in the hopes of establishing a personal relationship with one of Lynne's daughters, though Britney is not named.

The legal action asserts that Jacob sought notoriety, fame, and potentially monetary gain through this association. Moreover, the trio has alleged that Jacob has used their names and images on social media without consent, and has posted content that is increasingly aggressive, demeaning, and defamatory.

ET has reached out to Lynne and Jacob for comment.

In response to the legal challenge, Jacob's partner, Derek Larabell, has launched a GoFundMe page to cover attorney's fees. The page has reached $515 of its $5,000 goal.

The case is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday, who will decide whether to make the restraining order permanent.

RELATED CONTENT: