It looks like Britney Spears may be open to reconnecting with her mother.

Lynne Spears was spotted arriving for a visit with the pop star on Wednesday, first touching down at Los Angeles International Airport before she was driven to the home of Britney's manager, Cade Hudson. From there, Lynne took an Uber to Britney's home. Afterward, Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, were seen leaving the house and driving around for another 30 minutes before returning home.

A source tells ET, "Lynne flew to L.A. to see Britney and they caught up at her home. Sam was also there."

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

The relationship between Britney and Lynne has appeared strained in recent years, brought to light amid Britney's highly publicized conservatorship battle in 2021.

Last October, Lynne issued a public plea to her daughter to have a conversation about their history.

"I'm sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!" Lynne wrote on Instagram. "Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"

That interaction came after Britney made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne wrote on Instagram in response to her daughter's post. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

The contact between Britney and Lynne comes as Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, recently sent a letter to the mom of two seeking her consent as Federline is planning to move to Hawaii with their teenage sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, and his second wife, Victoria Prince.

"The reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they're able to relocate to Hawaii," Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET. "And even though Kevin has sole legal custody under the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call de facto sole physical custody for at least the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent."

Kaplan told ET that he does not think there has been "any exercise of visitation or custody in the last year," and he believes Spears "will do the smart thing and not object."

