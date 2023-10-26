Britney Spears Poses Fully Nude on Instagram

After baring her heart and soul in her new memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney Spears is baring all in a new naked picture she posted online.

The "Toxic" singer, 41, posted a photo to Instagram Thursday afternoon, showing off her tan and toned physique on a beach with tropical trees in the background.

The pic -- which is the first post the multi-talented artist has shared since the release of her book -- also prominently features a shadow of an unidentified individual who is taking the photo.

Although the comments on Spears' Instagram have been turned off, her 42.3 million Instagram followers appear to approve of the beach bum photo, which has quickly racked up more than half a million likes.

It's a bold move for Spears and marks the start of a new era for the Grammy Award winner who didn't hold back in her recent book, dropping bombshell after bombshell about her love life, conservatorship and decades-long career in the industry.

Among some of the biggest headlines to come out of The Woman In Me, Spears detailed her alleged at-home abortion stemming from an unexpected pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, a fling with Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Ferrell and the fact that Spears allegedly drank cocktails with her mom, Lynne Spears, when she was in the 8th grade.

Many of the revelations in the memoir link back to her relationship with Timberlake, 42, who on Thursday turned off his own Instagram comments.

Fans noticed the former *NSYNC frontman had made the change just two days after the release of the book, which included wild details about the couple's three-year relationship.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002 before Timberlake eventually broke it off, allegedly over text, Spears claims.

Ahead of the memoir's release, a source told ET, "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

ET reached out to Timberlake's representatives for comment.

