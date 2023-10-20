Britney Spears continues to make headlines with revelations about her romantic escapades in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. In an exclusive excerpt obtained by Time magazine, Spears details her passionate and steamy tryst with actor Colin Farrell, who she says helped her navigate the tumultuous period following her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

The passage reveals that Spears was introduced to Farrell during the filming of the 2003 action-thriller S.W.A.T. Back in 2002, she was set up on a date with the Irish actor by a "club promoter friend." According to Spears, their relationship quickly escalated into a "two-week brawl" characterized by intense physical attraction and passionate encounters.

"Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," she writes in her memoir.

Spears, still reeling from her breakup with Timberlake, attended the premiere of Farrell's film The Recruit in 2003. She tried to convince herself that her connection with Farrell was not a big deal and that she was merely having fun, acknowledging that she wasn't completely over Timberlake at the time.

Farrell, on the other hand, told reporters at the premiere that they were "not dating" and were simply "mates." This statement prompted Spears to leave the event as soon as the paparazzi were gone. However, in her memoir, she later confirmed the whirlwind romance and described Farrell as "the cutest, hottest thing in the world."

Despite the sizzling fling with Farrell, Spears' book doesn't delve into the details of its end. Nevertheless, she admits that, for a brief moment, she thought there might be something more to their relationship.

In a different excerpt from the memoir, Spears describes feeling "devastated" after Timberlake ended their three-year relationship via text message. She reflects on how she was in Louisiana while Timberlake was happily navigating Hollywood, and how the media portrayed her as a heartbreaker following the release of Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video, which implied she had cheated on him.

Spears acknowledges her own infidelity, revealing that she "made out" with dancer Wade Robson at a bar. She also alleges that Timberlake was unfaithful with an unnamed celebrity. Furthermore, Spears reveals a deeply personal and painful moment in her past when she got an abortion in 2000 after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's child.

She writes that Timberlake "definitely wasn't happy" about the "surprise" and was adamant about not wanting to be a father, which led her to undergo the "agonizing" procedure at the age of 19. She expresses uncertainty about whether it was the right decision and that, if it had been solely up to her, she might have made a different choice.

The Woman in Me is available for pre-order and is set to be released on Oct. 24.

