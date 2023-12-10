Britney Spears is opening up about how she feels being single again three months after announcing her split from husband Sam Asghari.

In an Instagram post Sunday morning, the singer, 42, reflected on the period of life which she described as "so weird" but "good for me."

"It's so weird being single … I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," Britney wrote. "I've realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I'm definitely changing all that."

In her time of reflection and reevaluation, the pop princess said she has also begun to examine her daily routine and the monotony of it while also learning to appreciate the beauty of structure, even if it does seem "silly sometimes."

"I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ??? I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine," she continued. "I've had so many people interfere with that … But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing."

In August, ET reported that after seven years together and one year of marriage, Sam had filed for divorce from Britney.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the separation, the pop princess and her longtime other half called it quits after an argument involving cheating allegations.

"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source told the outlet, which also reported that Sam had already moved out of Britney's Thousand Oaks home after accusing her of infidelity. A source told ET at the time that Britney and Sam "have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married." "Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart," the source continued. "Britney has the tendency to feel like she isn't being prioritized by Sam at times. Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention." Meanwhile, another source added that "Sam feels like he has gone above and beyond to support Britney and be there for her and it is never enough." Yet another source confirmed the split to ET, saying Britney was "adamant" that she didn't cheat on Sam. "The two haven’t gotten along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup," the source added. The pair met when Sam played Britney's love interest in the music video for her song, "Slumber Party."

In her post on Sunday, the "Toxic" singer also shared a story from her childhood that related to the picture she uploaded-- a nun using a straw to sip out of a teacup -- talking about how her mother, Lynne Spears, would take her to a Catholic school growing up and that she has fond memories of the nuns and the experience.

"She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies … I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there," Britney wrote in her caption, adding that the sunbeams she sees every day on her own balcony remind her of the church and those memories.

In August, ET reported that after several years of estrangement, Britney met with Lynne in May and the meeting went so well that Britney was open to reconciling with her.

At the time, Lynne visited her daughter at her home in Los Angeles with Britney taking to Instagram to address her mom's visit, sharing a throwback snapshot of herself as a little girl in a pink ballet tutu, as well as a caption regarding their meeting.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time," Britney wrote. "With family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!"

Things have since taken a bit of a turn, however, as Britney and her mom appeared to share some tense interactions on social media over claims made in Britney's recently released memoir, The Woman In Me.

In the book, Britney accused Lynne of tossing out personal items that meant a lot to her, only for Lynne to take to Instagram with her response.

In November, Lynne asserted that she had not discarded Britney's dolls and journals from their former residence, which Britney alleges in her book. Lynne even shared images of these items and offered to send them to Britney's current home.

Days later, Britney took to her own social media to respond to her mother, displaying a degree of skepticism. "Mom, I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago," Britney wrote in an Instagram post, which also featured throwback pics of Taylor Swift. "Kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in... so messed up."

She continued, "Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore... honestly though."

It's currently unknown where Britney and Lynne stand in their relationship after the Instagram exchange.

