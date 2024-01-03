Oops, she won't do it again. Britney Spears is shutting down speculation that she is working on a new album and dispelling rumors that she is looking to get back into music-making.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the singer and actress, 42, set the record straight with her 42.7 million followers on the recent headlines claiming not only is she writing, she's also brought on talent like Charli XCX to help with the new music.

"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!" the Crossroads star shared.

In the post, Spears also claimed to have ghostwritten more than a dozen songs for other singers and groups in recent years, pointing to her October memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she also discussed her music career.

Alongside the caption, the singer shared a photo of a Guido Reni painting showing Salome III from the Holy Bible holding the head of John the Baptist. Since posting on Wednesday evening, the singer's post has received just over 55,000 likes. The comments, however, have been turned off.

"For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me …I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!" the mom of two continued. "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!"

Spears, whose most recent music release was the "Tiny Dancer" remix "Hold Me Closer" alongside Elton John in 2021, is also unlikely to perform any of her older hits live anytime soon. The last time she performed on stage was on Dec. 31, 2017, at the final night of her Las Vegas residency.

While new music may not be in the cards for Spears, one thing that she is working on is reconnecting with her family, according to a source.

In December, a source told ET that the singer, who's long been estranged from much of her immediate family, "wants to try and put any negative feelings aside" with her loved ones.

"She is actively working on reconnecting with some of her immediate family and doing her best to take the steps she feels she needs to," the source said. "It has been a long time coming and she is trying to put the past in the past and focus on a new, bright, loving, and happy future."

The update comes after Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, revealed she'd recently spoken to the singer. As for Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, the pop star has publicly feuded with her father over her now-terminated conservatorship.

In August, things seemed to be improving between Britney and her mom, Lynne Spears, who visited her daughter's Los Angeles home. Months later, though, Britney made accusations against Lynne in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

"It is also helpful that Britney feels like her voice was finally heard since that's all she wanted for a long time," the source said of the reason for Britney's readiness to reconcile. "There is still a lot of healing that needs to be tended to. It is a day-by-day process."

Britney's apparent change of heart was a welcome development for her family, according to the source.

"Her family was hopeful that some sort of re-engagement would happen at some point," the source noted. "Everyone is taking slow and small strides and viewing any step towards reconnecting as a blessing."

