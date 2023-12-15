Britney Spears is hoping to move forward. A source tells ET that the singer, who's long been estranged from much of her immediate family, "wants to try and put any negative feelings aside" with her loved ones.

"She is actively working on reconnecting with some of her immediate family and doing her best to take the steps she feels she needs to," the source says. "It has been a long time coming and she is trying to put the past in the past and focus on a new, bright, loving, and happy future."

The update comes after Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, revealed she'd recently spoken to the singer. As for Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, the pop star has publicly feuded with her father over her now-terminated conservatorship.

In August, things seemed to be improving between Britney and her mom, Lynne Spears, who visited her daughter's Los Angeles home. Months later, though, Britney made accusations against Lynne in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

"It is also helpful that Britney feels like her voice was finally heard since that's all she wanted for a long time," the source says of the reason for Britney's readiness to reconcile. "There is still a lot of healing that needs to be tended to. It is a day-by-day process."

Britney's apparent change of heart was a welcome development for her family, according to the source.

"Her family was hopeful that some sort of re-engagement would happen at some point," the source says. "Everyone is taking slow and small strides and viewing any step towards reconnecting as a blessing."

This year also marked the end of Britney's marriage to Sam Asghari.

"Now that Britney is single, it’s a new chapter for her," the source says. "She's really trying to live in the moment and appreciate what she has now."

Earlier this month, Britney reflected on her newly single status, calling it "weird" on Instagram.

"I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," Britney wrote. "I've realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I'm definitely changing all that."

