Brittany Murphy's Father, Angelo Bertolotti, Dies at 92

Brittany Murphy's father, Angelo Bertolotti, has died at the age of 92.

Angelo passed away on Tuesday after being taken off life support. His son, Jeff Bertolotti, shared the heartbreaking news on his father's Facebook.

"This was an excruciating decision that was made by my sister Pia, my Pop's best friend Al, and myself, along with a team of physicians at Holy Cross Hospital in The Valley. There was just no possible way, short of a miracle, that he was able to roll out of this extensive set of health problems. Anything short of letting him go would be cruel," Jeff wrote. "He passed with my beautiful sister Pia at his bedside, Frank Sinatra in his ears and a quiet calm on his face. RIP Pop's, I'll miss your crazy insane ass, forever."

The WW2 combat veteran's death comes nine years after the Uptown Girls star died on Dec. 20, 2009, after collapsing in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home. The L.A. County Coroner later concluded that Murphy had died of pneumonia, combined with anemia and "multiple drug intoxication" from prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Following her death, Brittany's father filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office after being dissatisfied by the handling of his daughter's death investigation. The lawsuit was dismissed.

Angelo did not attend Brittany's funeral, telling E! News in 2009 that, "If I wanted to go, I would go, but I don't want to see her that way. She was flawless to me. She was a little bright child. I have only good memories about her. She's a memory to me now. To me, she's off making a movie somewhere."

On Wednesday, a day after his passing, Angelo's Twitter page shared a photo of him and his late daughter.

