Brody Jenner just celebrated his milestone 40th birthday and his mother, Linda Thompson, is reflecting on the full-circle moment with her son and his newborn baby daughter.

On Wednesday, Linda took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from Brody's birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu -- which also marked baby Honey Raye’s first outing.

"So fitting that for baby Honey Raye’s first outing we would go to @nobumalibu for the celebration of @brodyjenner’s birthday!" Linda wrote.

Linda went on to explain how special the full-circle moment was for her. "As I held Brody’s and Tia’s precious little baby girl, it occurred to me that 40 years ago that same evening, I was holding a newborn Brody in my arms! What a beautiful circle of life we are blessed to live!" she wrote.

Last month, Brody and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, welcomed the birth of their first child together. "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️," he confirmed. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

In an August podcast episode, Brody opened up about his internal struggle with becoming a father.

"To be totally honest here, I didn't really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea," Brody shared. "Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it's supposed to."

Admitting that the couple got pregnant "very fast," Brody added that he knows Tia is "the right one… with all my heart."

