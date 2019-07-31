Brooke White's next chapter is here.

TheAmerican Idol alum has gone (a little bit) country, and we couldn't love it more. White, who placed fifth on season seven of Idol in 2008, is putting a country twist on her signature sound with her upcoming album, Calico, short for "California Country." ET is debuting the music video for her new song, "Into the Trees."

The catchy, feel-good song is perfectly matched by a video featuring White's real-life husband, David Ray.

"This song is a real 'roll down the windows, crank it up and sing at the top of your lungs' summer jam. It's about the spark, that real love feeling; the little moments you have with someone that feel like forever. Whether you're just at the beginning or decades deep, I wanted this video to capture that feeling," White tells ET.

"In my head, I envisioned it looking and feeling like Friday Night Lights, so I found the most perfect yellow Bronco from the '70s and took a drive down into the canyon towards Malibu," she continues. "I talked my husband (a CPA who's a little timid when it comes to PDA and doesn't love to be on camera) into making his first cameo appearance, but he was a good sport and turned out to be a natural!"

"When I got the footage back and saw the first clip of us together in slo-mo, I got a tiny tear in my eye! We've been married for a long time now. We have two young kids, we have a more 'lived-in' love: changing diapers, dates to Costco, imperfect, but working together, supporting each other. I admit it feels a little vulnerable putting 'us' out there like this, but watching it back, the feeling I wanted to capture was there and it was an unexpected sweet surprise that really made the whole video work," White says.

Check out "Into the Trees" in the video player above. Be sure to download the single, which dropped on July 11th, here.

Calico, written by White, Chris Qualls and Eric Straube, will drop this fall.

