'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane and Partner Hig Roberts Welcome Baby Girl

Luke Macfarlane is officially a father.

On Wednesday, the Bros and Platonic star announced the birth of his first child with his partner, retired alpine skier Hig Roberts. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Tess Eleanor Macfarlane on June 4.

"We started life with some hectic days and received world class care," Macfarlane wrote in an Instagram announcement. "On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in."

In addition to the happy personal news, the actor also shared photos and videos from the hospital, including the moment he and Roberts left the hospital with their newborn.

Macfarlane's Bros co-star, Billy Eichner, reacted to the post with a simple series of heart emojis.

"This is incredible news!!" his Magical Christmas Village co-star, Allison Sweeney, excitedly commented. "I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats. 👏👏👏."

However, the sweetest comment may have been from new dad Hig, who simply wrote, "❤️ T."

