Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone three upcoming concerts in Europe due to "vocal issues" after a doctor ordered the artist to rest his voice for ten days.

In a statement released by Springsteen to his social media accounts on Sunday, it was revealed that -- after having to postpone a performance in Marseille, France, on May 25 -- Springsteen and his iconic band would be missing three additional shows in Prague, Czech Republic, and Milan, Italy.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," the statement read. "With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3)."

Additionally, the statement said that the 74-year-old rock legend is "recuperating comfortably" amid his vocal rest, and that "he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

The statement also shared that new dates for the postponed concert shows will be "announced shortly."

This isn't the first time recently that the "Born in the U.S.A." artist -- who is on the Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band's 2024 World Tour -- had to cancel or postpone shows due to a health concern.

In September 2023, Springsteen announced that the entire 2023 World Tour would have to be postponed as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," he tweeted at the time. "With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

Bruce Springsteen performs at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland, on May 12, 2024. - Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

The tweeted statement concluded with a quote from Springsteen himself, which read, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Meanwhile, Springsteen's latest health concern comes almost four months after the legendary rocker announced the news that his mother, Adele Springsteen, had died at age 98.

The "Dancing in the Dark" singer announced the news of his mom's death in a sweet tribute posted to Instagram, where he posted an adorable video of his mother dancing on her front porch to swing music.

Springsteen also shared in the caption the lyrics to his 1998 song "The Wish," which was written to honor and thank his mom for the sacrifices she made throughout his life so that he could pursue his dreams.

Springsteen often got a chance to dance with his mom over the decades -- notably, the duo shared a cute moment a few years ago during one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City in March 2016.

The rock legend jammed out with his then-90-year-old mom, treating her to a little dance and even a kiss during a very sweet moment of the concert.

Bruce Springsteen and his mother, Adele Springsteen, sit together at the 2013 MusiCares Person Of The Year honoring, honoring the 'Born to Run' artist, on Feb. 8, 2013 in Los Angeles. - Lester Cohen/WireImage

Springsteen revealed during a Broadway performance in 2021 that his mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a decade ago, according to Today. The rocker shared with his fans, "She's 95 and she's 10 years into Alzheimer's and that’s taken a lot away from us... But the need to dance hasn't left her."

"She can't speak. She can't stand. She can't feed herself. But when she sees me, there is always a smile. Still a smile. There's still a kiss," Springsteen shared. "There's a sound which she makes when she sees me. It's just the sound, but I know it means 'I love you.'"

