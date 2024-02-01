Bruce Springsteen is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Adele Springsteen, who died on Wednesday at age 98.

The "Dancing in the Dark" singer announced the news of his mom's death in a sweet tribute posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"Adele Springsteen - May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024," the music icon wrote alongside an adorable video of his mother dancing on her front porch to swing music.

Springsteen also shared in the caption the lyrics to his 1998 song "The Wish," which was written to honor and thank his mom for the sacrifices she made throughout his life so that he could pursue his dreams.

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink," he wrote. "And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."

"It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard," he continued. "I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance."

Springsteen often got a chance to dance with his mom over the decades -- notably, the duo shared a cute moment a few years ago during one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City in March 2016.

The rock legend jammed out with his then-90-year-old mom, treating her to a little dance and even a kiss during a very sweet moment of the concert.

Springsteen revealed during a Broadway performance in 2021 that his mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a decade ago, according to Today. The rocker shared with his fans, "She's 95 and she's 10 years into Alzheimer's and that’s taken a lot away from us... But the need to dance hasn't left her."

"She can't speak. She can't stand. She can't feed herself. But when she sees me, there is always a smile. Still a smile. There's still a kiss," Springsteen shared. "There's a sound which she makes when she sees me. It's just the sound, but I know it means 'I love you.'"

