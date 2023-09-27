Even when you're The Boss, you can't control the hand fate deals. Which is why Bruce Springsteen had to share some unfortunate news with fans on Wednesday.

The "Born in the U.S.A." artist, who is on the Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band's 2023 World Tour, announced that he would have to postpone the remainder of the 2023 tour stops due to his health struggle.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," he tweeted on Wednesday. "With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

"Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues," Springsteen's statement continued. "When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."

The tweeted statement concluded with a quote from Springsteen himself, which read, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

The news comes several weeks after Springsteen postponed his tour dates for the month of September due to the same conditon.

"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y." a statement posted to the band's X(Twitter) account on Sept. 6 read.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows," the statement continued, before shared comments made by Springsteen himself.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," the 74-year-old rock icon shared. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some."

"Thank you for your understanding and support," he continued. "We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine."

The postponements come just over three months after Springsteen took a hard spill on stage during a concert with the E Street Band in Amsterdam.

Springsteen was in the middle of performing the 2020 track "Ghosts" off his Letter to You album, and while taking a couple of steps back on to the stage, he misjudged his step and took a tumble.

In video shared on social media, Springsteen can be seen using his left hand -- still holding on to the mic -- to break his fall.

Springsteen managed to do no harm to the guitar he held in his right hand. After falling down, he rolled on to his back, unhooked the guitar off his arm and sat up before a member of the band and a crew member helped him back to his feet. After a brief break, Springsteen returned to the stage to finish out the show.

Check out the video below to see more on the surprising moment.

