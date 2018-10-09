Bruno Mars knows how to celebrate!

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to mark his birthday with a very special video of Ed Sheeran singing him “Happy Birthday.”

“You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday. #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!” the “When I Was Your Man” singer quipped in the caption.

In the clip, Mars, surrounded by cupcakes spelling out “Bruno” and gold balloons, chows down on some cake in a party hat while Sheeran sings for him.

Sheeran, 27, opted for the classic birthday song -- with one notable addition. “Happy Birthday dear two-time Superbowl performing, Bruno,” Sheeran sings to Mars’ fervent nods.

At the end of the song, a delighted Mars clinks his silverware on his glass and demands, “Again!”

This isn’t the first time the pair has joked around on social media! Back in 2015, Mars started a faux-Twitter war with the “Perfect” singer after he got jealous of Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift’s Twitter spat over the MTV Video Music Awards.

ET caught up with Sheeran in August, where he gushed about his bromance with Mars and even hinted at a possible collab!

“I was in the studio the other day with Bruno Mars,” he told ET’s Keltie Knight at the time. “We know each other very well. We hang out.”

Sheeran continued, “When that ‘Finesse’ video came out, I rarely get really jealous, but you kind of watch it and you’re like, ‘That’s so cool.’ Like, I could never do that.”

Watch the video below for more on Sheeran and Mars’ friendship:

