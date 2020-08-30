BTS Gives 'Dynamite' Performance at 2020 MTV VMAs

BTS lit it up like "Dynamite!" The K-pop boy band performed "Dynamite" for the first time at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, translating all the "funk and soul" from the nostalgic music video to the VMAs stage.

RM, V, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga -- who earned three VMA nominations this year -- performed from their native South Korea against a backdrop of fireworks, cityscapes and VMAs signage.

The group were looking slick in an array of colorful suits and some dapper waistcoats for the performance.

The boys previewed their VMAs performance in an interview with ET earlier this month. "As always, you can look forward to our song and performance," Jungkook said. "We added a retro feel to the visuals, so please look out for that as well!"

The "Dynamite" music video was a fun one for the group to film, with each of them reminiscing over their favorite moments. "I think everyone looks fantastic. It's a music video where each of our characteristics shine through," Jimin shared.

As for the song -- the group's first in English -- RM said it was "a huge, enormous challenge for all of us."

"We decided to do it... [to] try something new... in this current situation, the pandemic," he explained, praising his band members for doing "quite well" with their English. "When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it."

It's been a year of challenges for both BTS and their fans. The group told ET that they hoped the song would bring some brightness back.

"There were many surprises [and] changes we felt like... we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best, and that was music and performance," RM said. "We tried to get energy, and we wanted to give the energy back to the world."

"Things are simple," he added. "The world needs some positive explosion and we came with 'Dynamite,' and boom."

