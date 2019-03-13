BTS Is Making Their 'Saturday Night Live' Debut With Emma Stone

You ready for this, ARMY?

Saturday Night Live revealed their roster of upcoming hosts and musical guests on Wednesday, and fans are flipping to see BTS slated to make their big SNL debut alongside host Emma Stone on April 13.

The highly anticipated performance from the global heartthrobs will come just a day after the release of their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which drops April 12. Fans can preorder the record as of Wednesday.

During an exclusive interview at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards last month, the group opened up to ET, saying that their latest round of music was only recently completed.

"We stayed up all night to work for our next album," RM shared. "Right before the flight, we stayed up all night."

Following the album's release, the seven-member Korean boy band comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, will embark on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, commencing on Aug. 25 in South Korea, before reaching the U.S. in September.

Other upcoming performers on the sketch comedy show include Tame Impala with host Sandra Oh on March 30 and Sarah Bareilles with host Kit Harington on April 6.

