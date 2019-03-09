R. Kelly's off-the-rails interview with Gayle King earlier this week provided prime fodder for Saturday Night Live's latest cold open, that saw a bearded Kenan Thompson play the embattled singer and Leslie Jones as the cool-headed journalist.

"People think I'm some kind of monster, so I'm here to remove all doubt," Thompson's Kelly said. "My lawyer was telling me 'no,' but my ego? My ego was telling me 'yes.'"

When asked about what allegations he's heard people saying about him, Kelly said, "That I have a harem of your girls and a, what's the word? It starts with a 'q'?"

"A Cult?" Jones' King offered.

"Yeah! That's it." Kelly said. When asked why he thinks people are saying that about him, Kelly explained, "Probably because it looks like I have a harem of young girls, and that I'm starting a cult."

As the interview continued, Kelly was called out by King for claiming that the accusers were trying to extort money from him and yet he doesn't have enough money to pay child support.

When he got cornered by some of King's tougher questions, Thompson's Kelly suddenly began signing his inner thoughts, in the style of his infamous music video for his Trapped In The Closet R&B opera saga.

For more on King's actual, equally unhinged interview with Kelly, check out the video below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Claims Her Parents Told Her to Lie to Singer About Her Age

R. Kelly Back in Jail Following Child Support Hearing

Gayle King Responds to Fox News Host Mistaking Her for Robin Roberts